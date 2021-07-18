The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

