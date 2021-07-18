The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGPYY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

