The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

SGPYY opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

