The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

