The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.96

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $187.96 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

