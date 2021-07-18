The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $191.50 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $793.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 3,530,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,473. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

