The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Sells $1,592,500.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

