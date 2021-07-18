The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 51,500 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $2,272,695.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.