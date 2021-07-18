The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 68.4% in June

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The LGL Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 6,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.