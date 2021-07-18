The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $41,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

