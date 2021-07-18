The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of The Hershey worth $53,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $133.91 and a 12 month high of $180.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.