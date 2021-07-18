The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.