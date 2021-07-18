The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.