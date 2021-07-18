The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Neutral

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10.
Alumina Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.