The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

