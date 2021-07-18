The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $7,824,080.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,569,007 shares of company stock worth $115,164,424 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

