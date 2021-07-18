The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGU remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Castle Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

