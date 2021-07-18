The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of BX opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

