The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,327 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

