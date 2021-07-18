The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 89.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,327 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The AES by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The AES by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 122,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The AES by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 330,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

