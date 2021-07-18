TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of TFS Financial worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.84 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

