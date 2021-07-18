Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

