Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terumo has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

