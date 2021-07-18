Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Terumo stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terumo has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.
About Terumo
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.