Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.00. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.