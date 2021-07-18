Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.44.

TRNO opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

