Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Beth A. Bowman Sells 2,231 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $59,121.50.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

