Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TPST stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
