Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPST stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.