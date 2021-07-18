Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telos were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.50. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,733 shares of company stock worth $15,239,735 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

