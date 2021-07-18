Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $56.76 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $56.76 million and $16.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.17 or 0.00102629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00807312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,842,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,764,127 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

