Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teligent by 1,266.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Teligent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teligent by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teligent alerts:

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.