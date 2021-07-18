Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $434.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

