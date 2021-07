Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

TINLY opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49. Teijin has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

