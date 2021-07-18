Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DNB Markets restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

