Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$38.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.17.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$13.46 and a one year high of C$32.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

