Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$38.50

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.17.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$13.46 and a one year high of C$32.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.