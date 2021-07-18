TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$48.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.