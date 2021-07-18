Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Randal W. Scott Acquires 20,000 Shares

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Director Randal W. Scott bought 20,000 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00.

Shares of TLIS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Talis Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $97,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $13,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $9,283,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

