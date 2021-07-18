SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $496,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,041. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 193,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17. SYNNEX has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

