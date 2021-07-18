SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,207 shares of company stock worth $4,561,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

