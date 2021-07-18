SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Sells $250,880.16 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16.
Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $111.60. 193,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.17. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
