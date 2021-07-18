SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Sells $250,880.16 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $111.60. 193,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.17. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.