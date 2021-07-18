Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $172.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

