Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €139.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.60 ($131.29).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €122.00 ($143.53) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €112.74.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.