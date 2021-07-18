Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

