SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $275.63 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $952.11 million and $275.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00023599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,409,398 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

