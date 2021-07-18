Susan Daimler Purchases 7,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00.
PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
