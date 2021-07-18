Susan Daimler Purchases 7,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00.

PUBM opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

