Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

