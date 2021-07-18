SunContract (SNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242,392.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $242,392.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

