Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

SUI opened at $184.18 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

