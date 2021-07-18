Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.