Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.