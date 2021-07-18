Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 439,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.25 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.