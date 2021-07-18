StrongHands 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $394,803.18 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,624,024,421 coins and its circulating supply is 17,210,830,067 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

